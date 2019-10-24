Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.19

Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.19 and traded as high as $1.18. Blueknight Energy Partners shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 66,294 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKEP. ValuEngine upgraded Blueknight Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Blueknight Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $46.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $94.08 million for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 9.26%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.17%.

In other Blueknight Energy Partners news, Director Robert Howard Lampton sold 150,000 shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 13.6% in the second quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,190,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 261,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

