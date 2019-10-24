BMO Capital Markets Cuts Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target to $100.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XLNX. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Sunday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.04.

Shares of XLNX stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.12. 6,470,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,787,628. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $75.30 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.33.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.63 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

Xilinx announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emre Onder sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $129,408.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,340 shares in the company, valued at $420,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,048 shares of company stock worth $2,934,041. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,929 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 42,811 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 536,112 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $51,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 381.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 192,400 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 152,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,147 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $27,729,000 after purchasing an additional 21,827 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

