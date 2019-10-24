Boeing (NYSE:BA) Announces Earnings Results

Boeing (NYSE:BA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59), Briefing.com reports. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:BA traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $342.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,272,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,039. The business’s 50 day moving average is $370.68 and its 200 day moving average is $361.20. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The stock has a market cap of $189.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America set a $370.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.47.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

