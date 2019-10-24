BOK Financial (BOKF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BOK Financial (NASDAQ: BOKF):

10/18/2019 – BOK Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/10/2019 – BOK Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/7/2019 – BOK Financial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/3/2019 – BOK Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $88.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/13/2019 – BOK Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $88.00 to $85.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/12/2019 – BOK Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/28/2019 – BOK Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of BOK Financial stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $77.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,373. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $93.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Get BOK Financial Co alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $465.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $686,497.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 147,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,384,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 54.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 11.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in BOK Financial during the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.