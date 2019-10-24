BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Announces Earnings Results

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $465.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share.

Shares of BOKF traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.76. 112,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,373. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $93.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.25.

BOKF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson raised BOK Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on BOK Financial from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $686,497.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 147,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,384,937.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

