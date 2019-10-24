BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Receives $18.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BPMP. Zacks Investment Research cut BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $546,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 547,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 156,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,595,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,091,000 after acquiring an additional 430,145 shares during the period. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BPMP stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,601. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.60. BP Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.41 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 47.91% and a net margin of 122.39%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.336 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. This is a boost from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.57%.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

