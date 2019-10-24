BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Svb Leerink initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

NASDAQ BBIO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.59. 26,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,102. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $32.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,274,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,394,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,331,000. Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,449,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.