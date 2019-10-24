Brokerages Anticipate Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) will announce earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.27. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $44.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

Shares of ENTA traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.55. The stock had a trading volume of 101,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,990. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $57.15 and a 12 month high of $106.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 198.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

