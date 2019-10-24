Brokerages Set Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) PT at C$7.31

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.31.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBM. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In related news, Senior Officer Eugene Chi-Yen Lei bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.26 per share, with a total value of C$26,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,941 shares in the company, valued at C$483,609.66.

HBM traded down C$0.11 on Monday, reaching C$4.69. 980,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,625. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$3.98 and a one year high of C$10.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.32. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$440.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$411.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.27%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

