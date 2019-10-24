Brokerages Set Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) PT at $249.52

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $249.52.

MLM has been the topic of several research reports. Longbow Research set a $265.00 price objective on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 7,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $1,886,188.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,179,994.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 2,821 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.93, for a total value of $696,589.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,485 shares of company stock worth $5,317,618. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $264.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,262. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $150.75 and a fifty-two week high of $275.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.41.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.19%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

