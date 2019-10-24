Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.17

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.17 and last traded at $57.05, with a volume of 248496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.54.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Brunswick from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Longbow Research lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.72.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

In other Brunswick news, CFO William Metzger sold 15,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $834,349.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,852,000. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

