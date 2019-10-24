BTU Protocol (BTU) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,581.00

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One BTU Protocol token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002575 BTC on major exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $13.53 million and $1,581.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00042618 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007452 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.71 or 0.06233081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000421 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000266 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00047697 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol is a token. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,009,848 tokens. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.