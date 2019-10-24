Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,620 at Jefferies Financial Group

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,620 ($21.17) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BNZL. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,350 ($30.71) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,490 ($32.54) to GBX 2,410 ($31.49) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bunzl currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,295.56 ($30.00).

Bunzl stock traded up GBX 21.50 ($0.28) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,999.50 ($26.13). The stock had a trading volume of 907,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 1,962 ($25.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,554 ($33.37). The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,048.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,154.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.51%.

In other news, insider Brian May sold 2,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,896 ($24.77), for a total transaction of £53,467.20 ($69,864.37).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

