Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) Receives GBX 1,661.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,661.33 ($21.71).

A number of research firms have weighed in on BUR. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($27.05) price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Burford Capital from GBX 1,240 ($16.20) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

In other news, insider Hugh Steven Wilson bought 29,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 703 ($9.19) per share, for a total transaction of £206,752.30 ($270,158.50). Also, insider Charles Parkinson bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 655 ($8.56) per share, with a total value of £52,400 ($68,469.88).

LON BUR traded up GBX 13.50 ($0.18) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 835 ($10.91). 716,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 792.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,300.33. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56. Burford Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 380.20 ($4.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,045 ($26.72).

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

