BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $63.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BWX Technologies, Inc. supplies precision manufactured components and services to the commercial nuclear power industry. The company offers technical, management and site services to governments in complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. It operates primarily in Lynchburg, Va., Ohio and Cambridge, Ontario. BWX Technologies, Inc., formerly known as Babcock & Wilcox Company, is headquartered in Lynchburg, Va. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BWXT. Seaport Global Securities set a $62.00 price objective on BWX Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $55.00 price objective on BWX Technologies and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $55.00 price objective on BWX Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.38.

NYSE BWXT traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,855. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.91 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.27. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 83.20% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $59,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,876.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $3,429,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,599,510. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 355.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

