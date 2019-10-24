Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 750,475 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 89,246 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $13,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,319,871 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,132,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,336,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $765,408,000 after buying an additional 3,708,150 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4,360.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,555,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $152,337,000 after buying an additional 7,386,400 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,738,311 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $154,712,000 after buying an additional 1,737,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,086,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $116,775,000 after buying an additional 325,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $18.46 on Thursday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm had revenue of $534.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Oil & Gas declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COG shares. TheStreet downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. MKM Partners upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Williams Capital set a $22.00 price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.48.

In related news, Director Peter B. Delaney purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $173,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,925 shares in the company, valued at $326,314. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dan O. Dinges purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $326,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,104,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,725,977.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 53,255 shares of company stock valued at $895,416. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

