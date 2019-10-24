Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Shares Bought by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,285 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CAE worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAE. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CAE by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CAE by 22.2% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 32.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Integre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the second quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

CAE has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81. Cae Inc has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $28.03.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $825.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.39 million. CAE had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cae Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. CAE’s payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

