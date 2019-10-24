Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $169.59

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $169.59 and traded as high as $198.60. Cairn Energy shares last traded at $192.60, with a volume of 1,141,522 shares changing hands.

CNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 194 ($2.53) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 220.23 ($2.88).

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 190.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 169.59.

Cairn Energy Company Profile (LON:CNE)

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.