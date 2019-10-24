Calix (NYSE:CALX) Receives Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of NYSE:CALX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.65. 524,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,462. The company has a market cap of $398.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.15. Calix has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $11.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.50.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.95 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Calix will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $173,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,420. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 94,478 shares of company stock valued at $567,898 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Calix by 1,033.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Calix during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Calix during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Calix by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

