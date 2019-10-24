Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $3.60. 46,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38. The firm has a market cap of $274.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $5.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $896.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.05 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a return on equity of 90.99% and a net margin of 0.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 115.4% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 23,335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 64.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 198,835 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 19.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 26,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 14.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (CLMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.