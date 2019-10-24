Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.0% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 103,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $82.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $208.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.53. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $87.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

