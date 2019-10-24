Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.20 EPS

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $1.20, Briefing.com reports. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:CP traded up $9.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $228.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,240. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.23. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $167.48 and a 52-week high of $247.52.

Several research firms have recently commented on CP. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.64.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

