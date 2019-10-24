Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $79.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.45. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $81.79.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2854 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

