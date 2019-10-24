Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,763 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 3.9% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $14,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,150,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,275 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 122.2% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,711,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,160,000 after purchasing an additional 941,118 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,386,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,327,000 after purchasing an additional 706,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,813,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,063,000 after purchasing an additional 532,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,585,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after purchasing an additional 531,066 shares in the last quarter.

SPLV opened at $57.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.37 and its 200 day moving average is $55.42. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.16 and a fifty-two week high of $58.14.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1018 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

