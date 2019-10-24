Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.2% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $93.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.16. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.3671 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.