Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 267 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 176,654 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 56.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $56.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 3,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $160,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,374.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $40,792,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,807,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 849,786 shares of company stock valued at $44,213,156. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $54.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $177.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average of $54.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.