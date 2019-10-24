Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Takes $512,000 Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 23,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRN opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.92 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average of $17.51. Amarin Co. plc has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $23.91.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 111.75% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Amarin’s revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amarin news, Director Lars Ekman sold 91,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,366,150.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMRN. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amarin in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Swann set a $26.00 target price on Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amarin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

