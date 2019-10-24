Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,285 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $16,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 141,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,836,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 106,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 20,446 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 616.8% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 119,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $346,275.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $141.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.82.

NYSE COF traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,088. The stock has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $98.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

