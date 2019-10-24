Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $3.74 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 105.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 75.4% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Juan Valls sold 64,894 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total transaction of $10,416,135.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,761,713.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $7,579,197.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,179,030.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,133 shares of company stock worth $23,680,163. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $161.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.78. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.75 and a 1-year high of $162.17. The company has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.32%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

