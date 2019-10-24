Carderock Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,115 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. comprises 2.5% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 129.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter valued at $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 87.5% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the second quarter worth $39,000. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. CLSA upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock opened at $50.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.69. The stock has a market cap of $262.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.22 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

