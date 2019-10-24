Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 81 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,141 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.8% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,182 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,527 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.06, for a total transaction of $1,781,206.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $304,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,239,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,194 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $272.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $271.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $297.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $189.51 and a fifty-two week high of $307.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

