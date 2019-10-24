Carderock Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,192 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EULAV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 15.4% in the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 62,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 74.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 322,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac stock opened at $286.04 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $170.26 and a 52 week high of $373.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.24. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 63.47% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $314.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, VP Michael J. Pung sold 7,996 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $2,923,497.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total value of $4,963,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,654,832.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,888 shares of company stock valued at $44,880,676. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $310.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.00.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.