Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Trading 7.5% Higher

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)’s share price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.11 and last traded at $16.92, 266,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 89% from the average session volume of 140,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann set a $33.00 target price on Castle Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $10.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mgc Venture Partners 2013 Gp, purchased 312,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Kabakoff acquired 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Castle Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

