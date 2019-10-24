Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $636.41 Million

Equities analysts expect Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) to announce sales of $636.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $623.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $658.70 million. Catalent reported sales of $551.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Catalent’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Catalent from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Catalent from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Catalent to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

NYSE:CTLT traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,718. Catalent has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.70.

In other Catalent news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 97,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $4,739,580.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.64 per share, with a total value of $103,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

