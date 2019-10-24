CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $31.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CBTX an industry rank of 173 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of CBTX in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of CBTX traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.06. The stock had a trading volume of 33,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,096. The firm has a market cap of $752.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.10. CBTX has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $35.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. CBTX had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that CBTX will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.16%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBTX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in CBTX during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in CBTX during the second quarter valued at $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CBTX by 17.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CBTX during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in CBTX during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

