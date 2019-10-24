CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 9,752,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9,782% from the previous session’s volume of 98,690 shares.The stock last traded at $2.91 and had previously closed at $2.70.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CELLECT BIOTECH/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62.

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CELLECT BIOTECH/S stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 1.48% of CELLECT BIOTECH/S worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

CELLECT BIOTECH/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:APOP)

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

