Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.89

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.89 and traded as high as $1.74. Celsion shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 1,860 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLSN. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Celsion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 1,489.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celsion Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsion stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 704,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.44% of Celsion worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

