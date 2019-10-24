Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Shares Down 6.9%

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) traded down 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.90, 14,548,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 99% from the average session volume of 7,294,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Santander cut Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. HSBC cut Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cemex SAB de CV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 2.37%. On average, analysts predict that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 121.9% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 30.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

