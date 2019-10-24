Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Shares Gap Up to $1.64

Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.59, but opened at $1.64. Cemtrex shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 10,640 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.27). Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $22.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CETX. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cemtrex in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cemtrex in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cemtrex in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex, Inc primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises.

