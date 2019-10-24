Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.04-3.21 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.6-74.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.37 billion.Centene also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.29-$4.49 EPS.

NYSE:CNC traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.62. The stock had a trading volume of 492,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,338,073. Centene has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day moving average is $50.60.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Centene had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Centene from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centene has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.86.

In other Centene news, Director Jessica L. Blume bought 2,850 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $151,021.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

