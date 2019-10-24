Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $178,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,123 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,910 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Bowman Management Corp grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 12,631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,845,894. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $71.82. The company has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.82.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

