Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $786,000 Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10,824.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,498,000 after buying an additional 1,911,308 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,589.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 819,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,564,000 after buying an additional 788,686 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,645.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 720,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,683,000 after buying an additional 694,545 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,141,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $621,561,000 after buying an additional 598,230 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,986,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $877,186,000 after buying an additional 555,802 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.33.

Shares of TMO traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $292.24. The stock had a trading volume of 259,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,755. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.34 and a twelve month high of $305.45. The firm has a market cap of $112.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total value of $14,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,466,832.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total value of $500,280.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,803,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,104 shares of company stock worth $15,418,539 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

