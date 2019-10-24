Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $443,000.

Shares of SBIO stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.60. 4,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,977. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.46.

