Chardan Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:CHAC) Trading 3.1% Higher

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CHAC)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.30, 1,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 23,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Separately, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

About Chardan Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:CHAC)

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

