Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

TSE CHW traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.30. 11,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,264. Chesswood Group has a 1-year low of C$8.41 and a 1-year high of C$12.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.13 million and a PE ratio of 10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.78, a quick ratio of 58.30 and a current ratio of 59.91.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$31.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Chesswood Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Chesswood Group news, Director Frederick William Steiner bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.89 per share, with a total value of C$88,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,082,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,627,652.94. Also, insider Comrev Investments Limited bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$180,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,883,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,949,565. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 32,000 shares of company stock worth $286,397.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing – Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker companies in the lower 48 states of the United States.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.