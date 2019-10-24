Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given Underperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $625.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $525.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill to a hold rating and set a $755.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $620.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,000.00 price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $779.03.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $10.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $798.34. The company had a trading volume of 771,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,144. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $383.20 and a 1 year high of $857.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $823.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $760.17.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Steve Ells sold 28,645 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.66, for a total transaction of $22,992,195.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,352,322.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 3,810 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.91, for a total value of $3,043,847.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,278,168.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,367 shares of company stock valued at $91,008,264. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,791,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,312,954,000 after purchasing an additional 331,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,245,187,000 after purchasing an additional 121,606 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 927,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $679,969,000 after purchasing an additional 65,485 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.0% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 596,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 71,232.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 470,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,037,000 after purchasing an additional 470,137 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

