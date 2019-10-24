Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Stake Reduced by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 37,306.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,848,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835,982 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Chubb by 84.4% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,848,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,154 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Chubb by 24.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,347,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,109,000 after acquiring an additional 650,643 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 3.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,140,532,000 after acquiring an additional 493,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Chubb by 15,106.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 397,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,780,000 after acquiring an additional 395,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays set a $185.00 price target on shares of Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $1,027,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,618.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total value of $326,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,763,166.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,625 shares of company stock worth $4,037,880. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $150.46. 17,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,166. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.