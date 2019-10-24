Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.13

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 30000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPH shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 million and a PE ratio of 19.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.29.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$7.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.30 million. Analysts forecast that Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH)

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. The company offers EPURIS (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; LIPOFEN (CIP-FENOFIBRATE), a formulation of the active ingredient fenofibrate used for the treatment of hyperlipidemia, a cholesterol disorder; CONZIP/DURELA (CIP-TRAMADOL ER), a formulation of the active ingredient tramadol for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain; and Absorica, an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe recalcitrant nodular acne in patients.

