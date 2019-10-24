Cision (NYSE:CISN) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cision (NYSE:CISN) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CISN. William Blair cut Cision from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Cision from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Cision from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cision from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Cision from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cision has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Shares of NYSE:CISN traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.07. 7,729,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,086. Cision has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Cision had a positive return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Cision’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cision will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cision by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cision during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Cision during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,620,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Cision during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cision by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Cision Company Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

