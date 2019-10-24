Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

CTXR traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,830. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.62. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard L. Mazur acquired 2,234,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $2,011,230.00. Also, CEO Myron Z. Holubiak acquired 558,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $502,737.30. Insiders have acquired 2,798,297 shares of company stock worth $2,544,067 over the last quarter. Insiders own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) by 308.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of Citius Pharmaceuticals worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

